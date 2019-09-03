Quick response by SAPD results in 2 teens' arrest after bank break-in

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested two teenagers after they allegedly broke into a West Side bank early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the bank alarm around 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Commerce to find the front door of a Broadway Bank smashed in.

Police said as a result of their quick response, they were able to find two teenagers, believed to be 15 and 16 years old, not far down the street with a cash counting machine from the building in their possession.

Authorities say the two teenagers tried to run, but that they were quickly detained.

The teens were charged with burglary of a business. Their names were not released.

#BreakingNews attempted bank robbery at @BroadwayBank in the 4000 block of Commerce! Police are on the pic.twitter.com/BD3GZbURu8 — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) September 3, 2019

