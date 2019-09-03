News

Quick response by SAPD results in 2 teens' arrest after bank break-in

Bank alarm went off around 3:30 a.m. at Broadway Bank

By Ben Spicer - Web Producer, Max Massey - Reporter/Anchor, Azian Bermea - Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested two teenagers after they allegedly broke into a West Side bank early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the bank alarm around 3:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Commerce to find the front door of a Broadway Bank smashed in. 

Police said as a result of their quick response, they were able to find two teenagers, believed to be 15 and 16 years old, not far down the street with a cash counting machine from the building in their possession.

Authorities say the two teenagers tried to run, but that they were quickly detained.

The teens were charged with burglary of a business. Their names were not released.

