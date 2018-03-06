RACES TO WATCH: 2018 Texas Primary

SAN ANTONIO - Texas' primary election will take place on Tuesday. KSAT 12 will have coverage on-air and online of the big day.

KSAT 12 crews will be camped out at the following campaigns providing up-to-the-minute coverage of the primary...

Bexar County District Attorney:

The Democratic primary for Bexar County District Attorney has turned into the most contentious race on the March ballot.

Nico LaHood, the incumbent, is trying to fight off longtime defense attorney and former prosecutor Joe Gonzales, with whom he used to share a building.

Gonzales, a relative political unknown as recently as a few months ago, has been jettisoned by an influx of donations from a George Soros backed political action committee. LaHood as recently as Monday said the contributions had topped $1 million.

Congressional District 21:

In November, U.S. representative Lamar Smith announced he would retire from congress after more than 30 years of service in the U.S. House of Representatives.

There are 22 candidates in contention for Smith's position -- 18 republicans and 4 democrats.

Smith, a Republican from San Antonio, has served in U.S. House of Representatives since 1987.

Congressional District 23:

With five people in contention, the Democratic primary for Congressional District 23 is a competitive race.

According to the Texas Tribune, "San Antonians Jay Hulings, a former federal prosecutor, and Gina Ortiz Jones, a former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer, cast themselves as the most formidable candidates to chip away at Hurd’s work as a CIA agent."

District 122:

In February, Governor Greg Abbott endorsed Chris Fails, a Republican challenging incumbent State Representative Lyle Larson.

Abbott released a video on Feb. 5 stating Fails would "be a valuable ally in the fight for conservative values in Texas."

According to a report from the Texas Tribune, Larson said "none of us knew he was a Republican until he announced for this race."

