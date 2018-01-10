Red Cross installs free smoke alarms for San Antonio residents

SAN ANTONIO - The American Red Cross is helping San Antonio residents install smoke alarms and replace batteries in existing alarms as part of the Sound the Alarm program.

Sound the Alarm is a nationwide effort aimed at helping reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by house fires.

“We are thrilled to be a part of DreamWeek in San Antonio. It is partnerships and events like these that help us make our communities safer,” Henry Van de Putte, the executive director for the American Red Cross serving Greater San Antonio, said in a press release.

House fires, which kill an average of seven people per day, are the biggest disaster threat in the U.S.

Working smoke alarms in a home cut the risk of death by half, according to the press release sent by the Red Cross.

Since the Red Cross launched the Sound the Alarm movement, it has installed more than 1 million smoke alarms.

