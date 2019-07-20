Remains of local soldier who died in Korean War to return to Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas - Decades after his death during the Korean War, a Kerrville soldier will finally return to Military City USA.

Army Cpl. Billy Joe Butler joined the military at 17 years old. He was 19 when he died in a prisoner of war camp in North Korea.

After a summit last year, North Korea turned over 55 boxes believed to contain the remains of American service members killed during the war.

Butler’s remains were identified and brought to the U.S.

Nearly a year later, the remains will finally be flown to the San Antonio Airport on Wednesday.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office will be assisting with an escort back to Kerrville.

The Kerrville Funeral Home will host a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Funeral services will then take place at 10 a.m. Friday in the main chapel of the Kerrville Funeral Home.

There will then be a funeral procession to the Nichols Cemetery at 2900 Junction Highway.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly requested all area citizens and law enforcement line the route on Junction Highway to honor Butler.

