DPS: 6 people dead in plane crash near Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas - Six people are dead after a small plane crashed in a ravine just outside Kerrville on Monday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Orlando Moreno said.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration told KSAT.com that a twin-engine Beechcraft Baron crashed around 9 a.m. near the 1700 block of Sheppard Rees Road while preparing to land at Kerrville Municipal Airport.

"The wreckage was located about 6 miles northwest of the airport. According to preliminary information, at least six people were aboard the aircraft. The flight had departed earlier this morning from West Houston Airport outside Houston," FAA officials said.

Officials said FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will be in charge of the investigation, officials said.

