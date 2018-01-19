Residents forced out of their homes during fire at apartment complex near Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO - Residents occupying 11 of the 12 units of a three-story apartment complex have been displaced after a fire near the Medical Center.

Crews responded to a call around 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of Fairhaven Street.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said the fire started in a unit on the second floor of the building and quickly spread to the third floor.

Crews rescued one person from a balcony on the third floor, where the occupant was trapped by a wall of flames, Hood said.

About 25-30 units responded to the fire.

No one was injured except for one person who fell and was treated at the scene.

No firefighters were injured.

The San Antonio Fire Department is working with the Red Cross to find a place for the displaced residents.

All 12 units of the building were damaged.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.