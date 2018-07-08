Resource center for veterans opens on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A new resource center for veterans held its grand opening in San Antonio on the Northwest Side on Saturday.

The VetStrong center is working with several organizations to collect household goods and furniture for veterans.

Barbara Walz began working toward the project after learning, as a nurse, that some of her veteran patients lacked some necessities.

“I was made aware that they didn't have any way to make a sandwich. They didn't have forks or knifes or can openers … or microwaves. That’s another big issue,” Walz said.

Walz said after asking around, many people have donated items.

San Antonio Elks and the Knights of Columbus are helping by providing furniture and other household items to VetStrong.

The center is located at 1735 Babcock Road.

For more information on VetStrong, visit www.vet-strong.org.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.