Reward offered as search continues for Live Oak K-9

LIVE OAK, Texas - A $1,700 reward is now being offered for the safe return of a missing Live Oak K-9.

Warrant disappeared from his home in Universal City on Sunday. He's a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd.

Warrant lives with K-9 Officer David Wall, who has been looking for Warrant ever since he disappeared and is hoping more fliers in the community is the answer to bringing him home safely.

"He's my world," Wall said. "I spend more time with him than I do my wife. It's sad to say, but it's true."

Anyone who sees Warrant is advised to not try to catch him.

Police are asking anyone who sees Warrant to take a picture and send it to them, or call them at 210-653-0033.

