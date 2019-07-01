Riding scooters on sidewalks no longer allowed in SA

SAN ANTONIO - New rules on using scooters downtown went into effect on Monday, restricting where people can use them.

Riding scooters on sidewalks in San Antonio is now prohibited, thanks to a measure that was approved by City Council just last month.

In addition to sidewalks, scooters also have been banned from both Alamo Plaza and the Riverwalk.

The San Antonio Fire Department said they have responded to 173 scooter-related accidents since it began tracking medical calls for such incidents in late September, with nearly 100 people being to the hospital.

