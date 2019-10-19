One in custody after man stabbed at Riverwalk following argument

SAN ANTONIO - One man was taken into custody after a man was stabbed during a confrontation at a Riverwalk restaurant that turned violent Friday evening.

The stabbing happened just after 7 p.m. on the Riverwalk below the 200 block of Losoya Street.

Police said two men inside a restaurant apparently argued and the attacker then drove a knife into the victim's chest. They said the attacker then ran up onto street level and officers found him a short distance away.

Emergency medical services transported the victim to the Brooke Army Medical Center to treat the stab wound. His condition is not known.

Police also found what appeared to be the weapon involved in the Riverwalk attack in the 300 block of North Presa Street, just a short distance away from the stabbing scene.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.