SA-based Frost Bank investigating breach, contacting affected customers

SAN ANTONIO - Frost Bank is investigating a breach after the company discovered unauthorized access to digital images stored in those customers’ commercial image archives.

The San Antonio based-bank issued a statement that said Frost detected the unauthorized access to a third-party lockbox software program earlier this week and immediately launched an investigation.

The software allowed unauthorized users to view and copy images of checks stored electronically.

The bank stopped the identified unauthorized access and is cooperating with law-enforcement authorities.

The incident did not impact other Frost systems, the statement said.

The breach was limited to a software program that serves about 470 commercial customers who use the electronic lockbox.

Affected customers are being contacted by bank officials.

“At Frost, we care deeply about taking care of our customers and protecting their information, and we regret that this situation has occurred,” said Phil Green, Frost Chairman and CEO. “We are working very hard to make things right.”

People with questions or concerns should contact their Frost banker, call Frost’s 24-hour customer service line at 800-513-7678, or refer to the FAQs posted on the bank’s website (frostbank.com).

