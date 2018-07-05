SA drivers upset over 'problem intersection'; KSAT captures aftermath of crash during story

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12 cameras captured the aftermath of a crash on the city's Far West Side while doing a story about construction at the exact intersection that drivers said is creating major issues.

The area that is causing headaches for commuters is the intersection of Loop 1604 and Emory Peak, which is near Marbach Road.

Drivers said the problem is that there used to be a merge lane leading from 1604 to Emory Peak, and also a merge lane on 1604 off of Emory Peak.

About a week ago, however, those lanes were taken away, forcing drivers who go to and from the loop to have to try and avoid fast-moving traffic.

"There was an accident on Sunday. There was a smaller car like this and there was a truck and they were leaving out of Emory Peak onto 1604, but the truck wasn't expecting the car in front to stop, so they had a collision,” Taniyah Roberson, a recently licensed driver, said.

Roberson’s mother, Latoiya Chawayipira, who has three other young daughters, is also nervous when navigating the intersection.

Chawayipira said she and her family were caught off guard by the changes.

"No one said anything. So I hit the stop sign and I was about to make a right, and I said, 'Oh, wait a minute, there’s no lane here anymore,'" Chawayipira said.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the lanes where the wrecks keep occurring are being turned into the southbound frontage road, while crews work to complete the southbound main lanes.

Since KSAT 12 reached out to TxDOT, crews came and put up a message board telling drivers to slow down, and saying that the right lane is for Emory Peak traffic.

TxDOT said it wants to remind drivers that the speed limit in the area is 45 miles per hour.

