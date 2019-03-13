SA Food Bank hosts 5th annual Nutrition Summit Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank is hosting its fifth annual Nutrition Summit on Wednesday.

According to a press release, this year's summit will discuss "target populations at risk of food insecurity through innovative approaches."

The press release said more than 200 health care, social workers, nutrition practitioners, community leaders, early childhood educators and school teachers will gather to learn what influences health outcomes.

Summit participants in attendance will learn innovative approaches that best address the conditions of San Antonio.

Culinary demonstrations featuring flavorful and inventive, thrifty meals utilizing regional and cultural staples also will take place, the press release said.

