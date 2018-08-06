SAFD sending crew to help battle deadly Carr Fire in California

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department said it is preparing to send a crew to Northern California to help first responders with the Carr Fire.

SAFD spokesman Woody Woodward told KSAT.com that the Fire Department is expected to send an engine truck, a brush truck and seven crew members to Shasta County.

Woodward said the crew will be traveling to Northern California sometime this week.

According to the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Monday marks two weeks since the Carr Fire started on July 23 in Whiskeytown, California.

#CarrFire [update] northwest of Anderson (Shasta County) is now 163,207 acres and 45% contained. Evacuations and road closures in place. Unified Command: CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit, Redding City Fire and Whiskeytown National Park. https://t.co/QmhauhZj9m pic.twitter.com/6vAYJ7rMNc — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 6, 2018

The fire has now spread to more than 163,000 acres and is only 45 percent contained, according to the department.

Reports surfaced last week that the Carr Fire was started when a tire failed on a trailer, causing its rim to scrape on asphalt along Highway 299 and ignite the sixth-most destructive wildfire in California’s history.

This is how fast the Carr Fire is spreading in Northern California https://t.co/eEQ18UewUe pic.twitter.com/mubJmMF6JF — CNN (@CNN) August 3, 2018

It’s killed seven people, including two firefighters who were helping residents evacuate from the affected area.

The SAFD hopes its crew will help in the fight, adding to the more than 4,700 fire personnel who are currently battling the Carr Fire.

Two, young residents saying "thank you" to the firefighters on the #CarrFire . pic.twitter.com/iabOCTqLXk — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 5, 2018

Highway to hell. Inside the Carr fire. pic.twitter.com/UjLblDwDSI — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) August 2, 2018

