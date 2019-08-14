SAISD addresses air conditioning issues plaguing campuses during first week of school

SAN ANTONIO - The superintendent of the San Antonio Independent School District will give an update at 3 p.m. Wednesday on air conditioning issues at some of the district's campuses.

The Sam Houston, Burbank and Fox Tech campuses have all had air conditioning outages this week.

The problems at Sam Houston and Burbank were repaired Tuesday, but the outage persists at Fox Tech.

Students from Fox Tech and the Advanced Learning Academy, which shares the same campus, were bused to San Antonio College Tuesday and Wednesday while crews performed repairs.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.