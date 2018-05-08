SAISD making cuts to teaching staff due to decrease in enrollment

SAN ANTONIO - An unknown number of teachers for the San Antonio Independent School District were notified Tuesday that they would not be rehired next year, a spokeswoman for the district confirmed.

According to district spokeswoman Leslie Price, teachers were called to the district office to discuss their employment. The teachers were given the option to resign at the end of the year or be put on a list of teachers who will not be recommended for rehire, Price said.

Price said the educators will be employed by the district through the end of the year. Price did not say how many teachers were affected.

According to Price, the district is down 2,000 students and is expected to lose 800 students next year. The decline in enrollment has created a $31 million revenue loss.

Price said the district is working to minimize the number of teachers affected by the "reduction in force," and will be notifying teachers throughout the week.

Officials with the San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday evening.

On Friday, the Texas State Teacher's Association filed a lawsuit against the district on behalf of the San Antonio Alliance of Teachers and Support Personnel to block the takeover of a low performing elementary school.

