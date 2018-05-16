SAISD student accused of attacking principal, faces felony assault charge

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Independent School District student was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault after police said she knocked down and injured her principal.

Michelle Ochoa, 17, faces a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant.

The arrest happened around 12:30 p.m. at Estrada Achievement Center, a disciplinary alternative school in the 1100 block of South Zarzamora Street.

Ochoa is accused of forcing her way into the office of a campus police officer, where two other students were located, according to an SAISD spokeswoman.

Ochoa then pushed the principal, causing him to fall and cut his hands, the spokeswoman said via email.

While the principal was hurt, the spokeswoman described the injuries as "not serious cuts."

Ochoa remains in custody at the Bexar County Jail.

