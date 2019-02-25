SA church employee used Snapchat to text boys in youth ministry, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An employee who worked for Community Bible Church is accused of inappropriately messaging at least eight boys from the church's youth ministry program, according to San Antonio police.

Police said detectives have opened an investigation into the man's actions. He has only been identified by CBC officials as a part-time employee.

In a statement on the church's website, lead pastor Ed Newton said the man was "immediately fired" after he admitted engaging in "inappropriate behavior with several minors" from the youth program.

Newton said church officials believe the man was "involved more than electronic communication" with one of the alleged victims.

"But whether it is inappropriate electronic communication or inappropriate physical contact, it is wrong and illegal and will not be tolerated at all," Newton said. "We immediately notified law enforcement authorities."

TO VIEW THE FULL STATEMENT, SCROLL BELOW

Officers responded to an undisclosed location Feb. 17, where the man told police he had been using the messaging app Snapchat to text the alleged victims.

When officers began to question him further, the man requested a lawyer, according to police.

Church officials told the responding officers that they have a list of at least eight juveniles who had been contacted by the man, according to police.

Newton said a trespass warning has been issued against the man, which will prevent access to the church campus or any CBC events.

Police have not yet released the identity of the man nor the ages of the alleged victims due to the ongoing investigation.

