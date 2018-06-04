San Antonio Fire Department paramedic arrested, accused of trying to pull girl from moving vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Fire Department paramedic has been arrested, accused of trying to pull a girl from a moving vehicle over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a call late Saturday in the 7100 block of New Sulphor Springs, which is located in far Southeast Bexar County.

The Bexar County Sheriff's office said Barry Uhr faces both family violence and felony injury to a child charges.

According to city human resources records, Uhr is a paramedic with the fire department's EMS unit who has been with SAFD since 2001.

Uhr's booking sheet indicates that he is accused of assaulting both his wife and his child.

More San Antonio first responder news: Barry Uhr arrested late Saturday, accused of injuring a female family member by trying to pull her out of a moving vehicle. Family violence, felony injury to a child charges. Source says he’s a San Antonio firefighter #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/VxLla1z8cQ — Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 4, 2018

