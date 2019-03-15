SA man accused of beating 2 boys with hammers, cables, cords, metal pole

SAN ANTONIO - A 33-year-old San Antonio man is accused of beating two boys with several items, including charging cables, extension cords, hammers and a metal pole, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies took Anthony Xavier Ponce into custody late Thursday night. He's facing first- and third-degree felony charges.

A BCSO investigator assigned to ChildSafe San Antonio said deputies were called Feb. 25 for a report of child abuse against two boys.

The boys' mother told deputies she noticed "scratches and a bruise" on her youngest son and when she began questioning him, the boy said he got the injuries from school.

But when school officials said they did not know about the boy's claim, a Child Protective Services investigator was later called to talk to the boys, according to an arrest affidavit.

While the boys denied any abuse to the CPS investigator, they privately told their mother about Ponce physically abusing them for several years, the affidavit said.

Out of fear of Ponce killing them, the boys said they followed his coaching on what to say when asked about their injuries, according to the affidavit.

The older boy said Ponce "hit him in the head with a metal pole, causing his head to swell and become 'deformed,'" according to the affidavit.

On March 4, a forensic nursing exam revealed multiple scars on both boys.

Prosecutors charged Ponce with two counts of injury to a child. His bail has been set at $70,000.

According to online records, Ponce has a previous arrest for assault causing bodily injury.

