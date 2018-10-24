SA man accused of having sex with 11-year-old girl after meeting her on Snapchat

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man they said met an 11-year-old on the social media platform Snapchat and later sexually assaulted the young girl at his apartment.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department was told by the victim that Caleb Rosario, 20, friend requested her late September on Snapchat and began talking with each other.

The victim said Rosario -- age 19 at the time of the incident -- later picked her up that night after sneaking out of her home and took her to an East Side apartment, according to an arrest affidavit.

While at the apartment, the victim said Rosario showed her a loaded gun, only to later point it to his head, saying he wanted to kill himself. She told the SAPD detective that Rosario asked her if she wanted to kill herself too, to which she said, 'No,' according to the affidavit.

Shortly after, the victim told police Rosario sexually assaulted her. She told the detective that Rosario stopped when he saw people trying to get a hold of her on her cellphone, the affidavit said.

After Rosario dropped her off at a nearby McDonald's, the victim said that's when she realized she had left her bra and underwear in Rosario's bedroom. When investigators searched the bedroom, the victim's undergarments were found inside matching the description given by the girl, according to the affidavit.

Rosario is now facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is a first-degree felony. His bond has been set at $75,000.

