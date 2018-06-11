San Antonio moving to stage 2 water restrictions

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is moving to Stage 2 water restrictions after being in Stage 1 for less than one month.

Stage 2 restrictions were declared after the 10-day average for the Edwards Aquifer dropped to 650 feet.

“During drought, SAWS focuses on education. Now that we have been in restrictions for three weeks, our customers have had the opportunity to get accustomed to drought rules once again,” Robert Puente, CEO of San Antonio Water System, said. “Contracted police officers are patrolling and they can issue citations if they witness violations.”

Watering with a sprinkler, irrigation system or soaker hose is allowed only between 7 to 11 a.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. on your designated day. Watering with a hand-held hose is still allowed any time on any day.

Watering days are determined by the last number of your address:

0 or 1 – Monday

2 or 3 – Tuesday

4 or 5 – Wednesday

6 or 7 – Thursday

8 or 9 – Friday

Watering on the weekends is not permitted.

If you see water waste, you can report it online here, or call 210-704-7283.

Please note location, time of day and a brief description of the problem when reporting a water waste violation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.