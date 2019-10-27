San Antonio police searching for woman accused of stabbing boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the neck during a fight early Sunday morning.

San Antonio police said the two were fighting when the woman pulled out a knife around 3 a.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of Sunset Road.

The woman fled the scene and remains at large, police say.

The boyfriend was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

