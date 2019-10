SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a robbery reported Saturday on the city's North Side.

Officers were called to the BBVA Compass Bank at near Highway 281 and Loop 1604 just before noon.

Witnesses told police the robber handed the teller a note demanding money. He left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark gray SUV, witnesses told police.

