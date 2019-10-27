BCSO: 3-vehicle wreck involving golf cart shuts down intersection

A man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a golf cart being towed near FM 1516 Saturday night, according to Bexar County deputies.

Deputies were called to the scene around 9 p.m., according to Sgt. Kevin Hodgkinson.

A vehicle was towing a golf cart when another car struck the golf cart from behind. The golf cart was crushed in the wreck, critically injuring the man riding in it, Hodgkinson said. The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with an ambulance.

The driver towing the golf cart was taken to Northeast Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

While no arrests were made, Hodgkinson said the driver who caused the wreck may have been intoxicated.

The intersection will remain shut down while deputies work the scene.

