San Antonio rescue dog and her puppies need your help

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive is asking for the public's help to save the lives of Sheppy, a rescue dog, and her two puppies.

Sheppy, Jenna and Ben were recently rescued from euthanasia, but the animals are in urgent need of medical care, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization published Friday.

Sheppy is unable to walk and needs a hip surgery. Veterinarians believe the dog was struck by a car based on her X-rays. She also is suffering from a urinary tract infection, according to the news release.

Jenna and Ben are also ill, suffering from suspected canine parvovirus.

The medical expenses, which includes surgery, medicine, IVs and ongoing care, add up to $1,500. As of Saturday, people have donated more than $400.

To donate, visit the San Antonio Pets Alive website.

