Rooster, hen among 29 animals seized from San Antonio home

SAN ANTONIO - Twenty-nine animals, including a rooster and a hen, were seized from an East Side home Friday after animal care investigators executed a warrant there.

Officers took 18 dogs, six cats, two turtles, a tortoise and the birds from the home, according to a news release from Animal Care Services.

The animals were living in "unsanitary conditions at the home including an accumulation of animal waste and lack of water."

Many of the dogs were tethered inhumanely, investigators said, and some of the animals appeared to be ill.

The animals are in the process of receiving veterinary care and multiple cruelty charges are pending against the homeowner.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.