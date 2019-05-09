Dogs taken after living in deplorable conditions still seeking homes, ACS says

SAN ANTONIO - More than two dozen dogs are still seeking homes after they were living in deplorable conditions a week ago, according to San Antonio's Animal Care Services Department.

Animal Care Services officials said 54 dogs were brought in from a home on Leonidas Drive on May 2 by ACS cruelty investigators.

The shelter is asking the public to help the dogs, dubbed the "Fab54," in finding safe, loving homes, officials said.

The San Antonio Humane Society and San Antonio Pets Alive have taken in a number of the puppies and adults who were brought in. However, officials said there are still close to 30 that have not been adopted or caught the eye of rescues in the area.

Animal Care Services is hopeful that the remaining members of the Fab54 will find placement soon, officials said.

Animal Care Services said it is over capacity and will need to start putting animals down Friday. Officials said the animals will only have a few hours for a chance at adoption before they are put down.

Animal Care Services is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone who is interested in adopting can email acsadoptions@sanantonio.gov. Officials said rescues or fosters can email ACSrescue-foster@sanantonio.gov.

