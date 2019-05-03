San Antonio resident wins $1 million on scratch lottery ticket

San Antonio has another millionaire after a resident claimed a second-tier $1 million prize for the Instant Millionaire scratch lottery ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Zara Food Mart at 3620 S. Zarzamora St.

This is the 15th of 40 prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Instant Millionaire scratch game.

Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million, according to the Texas Lottery Commission.

