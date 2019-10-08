San Antonio resort named best in Southwest, ranks 8th in US

SAN ANTONIO - La Cantera Resort & Spa has been recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as the No. 1 resort in the Southwest.

The San Antonio resort also topped the list for best resorts in the U.S. at No. 8.

“We take pride in our world-class property, team and services, and we are elated and humbled to be ranked so highly especially since it comes directly from readers and travelers who have experienced our Hill Country oasis,” La Cantera Resort's vice president and managing director John Spomer said.

The 550-acre resort has two golf courses, 12 dining spots, a 25,000 sq. foot spa, 6 pools and views of the Texas Hill Country.

The St. Anthony Hotel also received a top spot, coming in at No. 3 on the list of top hotels in Texas.

"Crystal chandeliers fashioned after the ones on the Titanic, floor to ceiling windows overlooking Travis Park and a grand marble staircase with locally made iron accents," are all a part of the hotel's charm, a press release said.

