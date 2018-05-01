VIDEO: San Antonio teen girl surprises prom date by walking for first time in 10 months

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teenage girl has become an inspiration to many across the country after she posted video of her surprising her prom date by walking for the first time in nearly a year.

Morgan Coultress, 18, was diagnosed with conversion disorder after a surgery she had in June of last year, and told KSAT.com she had not been able to walk on her own for ten months.

She is a senior at Health Careers High School and wanted to surprise her date, Tarik Garcia, who she called one of her best supporters.

The video starts with Morgan waiting for Garcia inside a home. The door is opened and Morgan begins to take steps in his direction.

Garcia can be seen in the video in shock after seeing Morgan walk for the first time in months. They have an emotional embrace and both are brought to tears.

Prom 2018 with one of my best supporters (:💛✨ pic.twitter.com/JdxYZLFwkt — MoMo (@aeonianlife) April 29, 2018

Since the video was posted Saturday on Twitter, it had been retweeted more than 269,000 times and liked more than a million times.

More than 7,000 people have commented on the video with many saying they were motivated by Morgan’s strength and happy she shared the video for the world to see.

To add to Morgan’s amazing night, she was also named prom queen later that evening.

YOUR BEAUTIFUL 2018 HEALTH CAREERS HS PROM QUEEN! 💛✨ @aeonianlife pic.twitter.com/9pOiK0hqF2 — lexi 🥀 (@lexi_gonzales7) April 29, 2018

Morgan told KSAT.com she never thought the video would trend the way it has and she was “very overwhelmed but even more grateful that God has blessed me with such love and support.”

When asked what her next step or goal was in her recovery, Morgan said it was to walk on her own for her graduation on June 7.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email story ideas to rmarquez@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.