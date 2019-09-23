San Antonio teen's selfie with 2 of the world's most powerful people goes viral

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio teen is making international headlines after he scored a selfie with two of the world's most powerful people: President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Satvik Hedge, 13, took the photo with the world leaders over the weekend in Houston at NRG Stadium, where tens of thousands of Indian-Americans had gathered for an event dubbed "Howdy, Modi."

The event was a celebration of Indian and Indian-American culture.

Hedge, whose family immigrated to the United States from India nearly 20 years ago, according to The News Minute, was in a line of performers as Trump and Modi walked by and greeted them.

Hedge steps up and asks the pair for a selfie, according to a video posted to Modi's official Twitter account.

Hedge's massive smile caught the internet by storm, with thousands liking and sharing the video of the encounter.

His family spoke to The News Minute about the moment.

"We knew that he was part of a yoga programme but in TV, we could not identify that it was him... We received the selfie on WhatsApp but when we saw it we were surprised," the boy's uncle told the online news outlet.

"[Hedge] is disciplined and does all his work on time. Not just because he is my relative but because I cannot argue with him in our family! He has the knowledge that none of the others in the family have," the uncle said.

Moments from Houston that will always remain a part of my memory.



I thank all those who came for the #HowdyModi programme.



The event was lively, showcasing the special features of Indian culture and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora. pic.twitter.com/2L4AhkVTSz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2019

