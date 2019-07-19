San Antonio woman, 21, killed in crash worked at H-E-B, wanted to be judge

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman who was five days away from celebrating her 22nd birthday was killed Thursday evening in a multivehicle crash near Bulverde.

Magdalena "Maggie" Hernandez, 21, and Jason Cantu, 42, were killed when their 2016 Hyundai Accent was struck head-on by a 2014 Ford F-250 truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers said the F-250 had been traveling eastbound on State Highway 46 around 5:51 p.m. Thursday when it veered into the westbound lane.

The truck sideswiped a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro and a 2013 Buick Enclave before crashing into the Accent, killing Hernandez and Cantu, according to DPS.

While officials said the investigation is ongoing and it's yet unclear why the driver of the F-250 veered into oncoming traffic, Hernandez's family said they need answers from investigators.

"Detectives have not come by or reached out to us, only troopers who shared the outcome. We need to hear from (investigators)," Albert Hernandez Jr., Maggie Hernandez's brother, told KSAT.com on Friday afternoon.

Maggie Hernandez's father, Albert Hernandez Sr., told KSAT.com that his daughter was ambitious and a hard worker.

She was working as a team lead at an H-E-B store while studying at Northeast Lakeview College as a criminal justice major, her father said. She had aspirations of one day becoming a judge.

Hernandez Sr. said Cantu and Hernandez had just started dating about two weeks ago.

"It wasn't her time to go. It is the worst time because she hadn't seen the outcome of all her hard work," Hernandez Jr. said. "Now, I don't have anyone to look up to."

Hernandez Jr. said their mother, who now lives in New Mexico, made plans to fly to San Antonio on Saturday to celebrate Maggie Hernandez's birthday and spend time with them.

Their mother is still traveling to San Antonio, but now under devastating circumstances.

"(Maggie) was fighting, even to her last breath, fighting for her family ... I know it," Hernandez Jr. said. "I would've given my life for her."

DPS officials said a 2015 Toyota Camry struck the Accent from the behind.

The driver of the Buick, a 50-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. All the other people, including the driver of the F-250, had minor injuries, according to DPS.

DPS officials reminded drivers to minimize distractions, not drive fatigued, not exceed speed limits and obey all traffic signals.

"Distracted driving – you can take an innocent life from an innocent family. Take care of your family and drive safe," Hernandez Jr. said.

It is yet unclear if the driver of the F-250 will face any charges.

