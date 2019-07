At least two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash forced a closure on State Highway 46 between Guadalupe State Park and Blanco Road.

At least three cars were involved in the crash on Thursday evening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the Bulverde Police Department were at the scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

None of the victims’ identities have been released.

