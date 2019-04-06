San Antonio Zoo named best in Texas

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo was named the best zoo in the Lone Star State by Reader's Digest, the San Antonio Zoo announced on its Facebook page Thursday.

Reader's Digest created a list of the best zoo in every state, and San Antonio's took the cake for Texas.

The author of the list shone a light on the zoo's Tiny Tot Nature Spot, which is the nation's first zoo exhibit specifically for children under 5.

The San Antonio Zoo took to Facebook to highlight its staff, volunteers and visitors, thanking them for making the zoo so great.

The zoo is home to a variety of animals and exhibits, and after more than two decades, koalas are coming back to the zoo.

Admission to the zoo is free for children under the age of 2, $13.35 for children ages 3 to 11 and $16.90 for everyone above the age of 12.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.