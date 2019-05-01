San Marcos PD investing 2 break-ins at same apartment complex

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are working another break-in at the same student living apartment complex.

Tuesday’s incident comes about a week after a woman said a man made his way into her apartment before sexually assaulting her and getting away.

Police said both cases happened at the Capstone Cottages apartment complex on Craddock Avenue.

Police said a man was able to get into an apartment and threatened someone inside with a handgun before running off Tuesday afternoon. There was no report of sexual assault in this case.

Officers are reminding people who live in the area to lock all their doors and windows.

