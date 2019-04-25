San Marcos police search for man who broke into apartment, sexually assaulted woman

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are looking for a man who broke into a woman's apartment around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and sexually assaulted her.

The woman told police the man was hiding in her bedroom when she arrived at home and that he threatened her with a handgun before sexually assaulting her.

A friend of the victim spoke to KSAT 12 News about the crime, but asked to hide his identity.

"He started walking towards her with something in his hand, told her to put her hands on the bed, zip tied her and blindfolded her," the victim's friend said.

The friend said after the assault, the suspect tried getting rid of the evidence.

"He told her if she talks, she's going to die. Made her shower, made her brush her teeth, started washing her carpet and made her wash her bed sheets," the friend said.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, black gloves, black socks, black slide sandals and a mask covering the lower half of his face, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

The assault occurred at the Cottages of San Marcos apartment complex at 1415 Craddock Ave.

Police are also investigating several crimes Sunday that include two break-ins and another sexual assault. Police Chief Chase Stapp does not believe they are related, though.

"Absolutely, I'm alarmed by this. It's not the kind of thing that happens often here, and while we do investigate quite a few sexual assaults in San Marcos, they're generally situations where the victim and offender know each other and alcohol was involved," Stapp said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Campbell by phone at 512-753-2312 or by email at dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.

