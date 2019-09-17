1 arrested, 1 sought after break-in at NE Side storage facility, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested one person and are searching for another after a break-in at a storage facility on the city's Northeast Side.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. to the A-AAAKEY Mini Storage located on the frontage road of southbound I-35 between Weidner and Thousand Oaks.

According to police, the on-site manager saw two people on surveillance cameras trying to break into the storage units.

Police said when officers arrived, the two men took off running, dropping stolen property in the parking lot.

Authorities, however, caught one of the men after a short chase. The second man managed to jump a fence and get into a white truck. Police said the vehicle looked like a UHaul truck and believe there's a chance the vehicle may have been stolen.

Police tried using the Eagle helicopter to locate the second individual, but they were not found. The investigation into the break-in is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.