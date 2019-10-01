SAPD: 1 dead, 1 wounded in East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead and another is wounded following a shooting on the city's East Side overnight, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 1500 block of Hays Street, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue and East Houston Street.

According to police, officers arrived to find a male shot in the leg and another in the head. Police said the victim shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, police haven't been able to find any witnesses, and the person shot in the leg is not cooperating with officers.

The names and ages of the victims are not currently known. Police also did not disclose a motive.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.