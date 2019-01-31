SAPD arrests man accused of spray-painting message at police headquarters

SAN ANTONIO - A 49-year-old man accused of spray-painting a message on the side of the San Antonio Police Department headquarters has been arrested.

Police took Bruce Jones into custody Wednesday and found he had an active felony warrant for a charge of criminal mischief between $2,500 to $30,000.

Jones is accused of being the vandal who wrote the message "RARIST OF VET FAMILY" on Sunday at Police Department headquarters, which is located at 315 S. Santa Rosa Ave.

Officers from the department's East Substation informed detectives that the suspect's vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in a separate graffiti incident, which occurred Friday in the 600 block of Morningview Drive.

The location of Friday's graffiti incident is near Jones' home, officials said.

An SAPD detective said a can of spray paint was found in Jones' driveway and graffiti was painted on the driveway.

Officials said Jones was interviewed by detectives. It is unclear what additional charges Jones may face regarding the two graffiti incidents.

According to online records, Jones has previous arrests that dates back to 1991 for assault, possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated.

