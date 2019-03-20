SAPD arrests teen boy in connection with deadly home invasion

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is facing a capital murder charge in connection with a North Side home invasion that resulted in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man, according to San Antonio police.

Officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KSAT.com the boy, 16, was officially charged in the case and booked into the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center on March 7. Due to his age, he is not being identified.

In 2018, police arrested two brothers, Paul Sambrano, 30, and Joel Sambrano, 18, who were identified as suspects in the deadly home invasion on July 30.

Police said an officer responded to the home in the 2200 block of Basse Road after hearing multiple gunshots that night just before 11 p.m.

The officer reported seeing a silver Dodge car near the home and then it speeding off down an alley, according to an arrest affidavit.

After a brief chase, Paul Sambrano, the driver; and the teenage boy, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, were both taken into custody near the 2300 block of West Avenue, the affidavit said.

Responding officers went to the home and found the victim, identified as Roy Ponce, dead inside with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

Police said Ponce, along with two others, arrived at his home when he was ambushed by the three suspects who had been waiting inside the home.

A witness to the shooting said they saw the suspects try removing the victim's bracelet, but when they could not take it off, shots were fired, according to the affidavit.

Another witness told police they believe the trio were the suspects who broke into the home the day before and had gained access inside through stolen keys, the affidavit said.

NEW: SAPD confirmed to https://t.co/9vJTopdcvD the boy, 16, was officially charged w/ capital murder in the case & booked into the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center earlier this month. Due to his age, he is not being identified #KSATnews #SanAntonio https://t.co/K0DvZaWqYO — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) March 20, 2019

All three suspects, including the teenage boy, are facing a charge of capital murder, officials said. They are still in custody awaiting trial, according to online records.

According to online records, Paul Sambrano has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 1986. He has previous arrests on suspicion of assault, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Online records show Joel Sambrano has been previously arrested on suspicion of assault and evading arrest. He was taken into custody on Sept. 6, 2018, after police caught him in the act of burglarizing multiples cars on the city's North Side, according to police.

An SAPD detective told KSAT.com no additional arrests are expected at this time.

