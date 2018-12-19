SAPD: Ex-Jack in the Box employee crawls through drive-thru window to rob it at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 29-year-old accused of crawling through a drive-thru window to commit an armed robbery at the Jack in the Box restaurant he used to work at for years.

Martel John Fontenette was taken into custody Sunday and is expected to be charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said officers were called Sept. 29 to a Jack in the Box in the 500 block of North New Braunfels Street on the city's East Side.

The SAPD detective said an employee told police the suspect entered the restaurant through the drive-thru window armed with a handgun and ordered her and others to "get on the ground."

After unsuccessfully trying to get the employees to open the restaurant's safe, the suspect took money from at least two cash registers and fled on foot, according to an arrest affidavit.

The detective said the incident was captured on surveillance footage and images of the suspect were released to the media. Shortly after, a tip identified Fontenette as the armed robber, the affidavit said.

On Saturday, Fontenette was arrested on unrelated charges and was brought in for questioning in connection with the robbery.

During an interview, Fontenette initially told the detective he had not committed a robbery and that he "sells drugs," according to the affidavit.

After being told about the gathered evidence, Fontenette asked if he could "tell the whole story." Fontenette said he used to work at the Jack in the Box for years but quit after he was stabbed by someone he knew, the affidavit said.

Fontenette said when he saw the same man at the Jack in the Box the night of the robbery, he "went in (through the drive-thru window) and saw the money and took it but did not hurt anyone," according to the affidavit.

Fontenette told the detective he took money from two cash registers but could not recall how much he took.

Jail officials told KSAT.com Fontenette is still custody at the Bexar County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

