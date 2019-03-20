SAPD investigating officer-involved shooting in shopping center on city's NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a shopping center on the city's Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at the Huebner Commons shopping center in the 11700 block of Huebner Road, according to police.

SKY 12 footage shows a heavy police presence at the shopping center.

Officials are expected to brief the media after receiving information on the officer-involved shooting.

