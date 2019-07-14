SAPD: Juvenile dead after stolen SUV with 8 inside crashes at La Cantera exit

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said a juvenile died when a stolen SUV carrying eight people inside crashed on the far Northwest Side.

The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. Sunday at the Interstate 10 and La Cantera Parkway exit.

According to police, officers attempted to pull over the SUV near I-10 West and Spectrum 1 but the driver did not stop.

Officers followed the SUV, which was traveling at a high-rate of speed, to the La Cantera exit.

Police said the driver lost control of the SUV and slammed into the wall divider.

The SUV rode the wall for about 20 yards before it rolled over and landed on the grassy median, police said.

Police said seven of the eight people inside were juveniles and the other an adult.

Five people were taken into custody and one fled the scene. Another was transported to University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The juvenile killed was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further information about when the vehicle was stolen or the name or age of the victim has been released by police.

