Man arrested after sending sexually explicit messages to a 12-year-old, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department announced on its social media pages that officers arrested 44-year-old Louis Almendarez Jr., who is accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a minor.

On Wednesday, police officials said officers were dispatched to a call in which the mother of a 12-year-old discovered that her child had been receiving sexually explicit messages over text messaging.

Police said that Almendarez, who lives near the minor’s residence, was sending the messages.

Louis Almendarez was arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor. Officers responded to a call where the mother of a 12-year-old minor discovered that her child was receiving sexually explicit messages via text message. The messages were sent by Almendarez, who resides nearby. pic.twitter.com/WGVpBHh82X — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 21, 2018

According to police, Almendarez was telling the minor to keep their messages and potential meeting a secret.

When Almendarez went to the victim’s residence just after midnight with the intent to have sexual intercourse with the minor, officers surprised him and took him into custody, according to police.

SAPD officials also urged for parents to monitor their children's phones and social media accounts.

Prosecutors have since charged him with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. His bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.