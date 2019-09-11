SAPD: Man caught masturbating on video outside Peter Piper Pizza arrested

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a man Tuesday accused of masturbating outside a Peter Piper Pizza restaurant.

Joe Estrada, 21, was charged with indecent exposure, according to Bexar County Jail records.

On Monday, a detective was notified about a Facebook video of the alleged incident, according to Estrada's arrest affidavit.

The detective discovered the video was taken on Sept. 3. Officers were called to Southwest Military Drive that day after receiving a lewd conduct report, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told police they saw Estrada masturbating outside before walking into the Peter Piper Pizza.

Police identified Estrada as the suspect, but did not have enough evidence to arrest him since the complainant was unable to be contacted at the time, according to the affidavit.

Once police were able to track her down, she provided detectives with the Facebook video and identified Estrada in a photo lineup.

Estrada posted his $800 bail and was released Tuesday, jail records show.

