SAPD: Man gets thrown out of strip club, nearly runs over security guard

SAN ANTONIO - A suspected drunken man who was thrown out of a local strip club reversed his car into a parked vehicle and then nearly ran over a security guard, according to San Antonio police.

Police arrested Jonathan Poland, 34, on Thursday and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a security officer, a first-degree felony.

On April 28, the security guard told police a man was kicked out of the Sugars Night Club, in the 2700 block of Northwest Loop 410, for causing problems inside. The security guard said that, when he and his partner were escorting the man outside, they realized he was too drunk to drive and tried to find him a ride home, according to an arrest affidavit.

Despite their efforts, the man was able to get into his vehicle and "drive his vehicle in reverse and (strike) another vehicle that was stopped in the parking lot," the affidavit said.

The security guard said the man then drove forward, causing him to jump out of the way to avoid getting run over, according to the affidavit.

Police said that, on Wednesday, the security guard was able to identify Poland through a photo lineup as the man who nearly ran him over in Sugars' parking lot.

According to online records, Poland was released from the Bexar County Jail on Friday after posting $40,000 bail.

