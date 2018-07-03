SAPD: Man raped teen girl ‘multiple times,' sold her for sex to friends, family

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 20-year-old man who investigators said raped a teen girl multiple times during the course of a month and sold her for sex to his friends and a family member.

The man, identified as Gerardo Rocha, was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after a nearly two-month investigation.

According to an arrest affidavit, police said the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the San Antonio Police Department’s East Substation by her parents May 16 after she was missing for nearly a month.

The victim told police that she knew Rocha since middle school and met up with him prior to running away. When she got back home he began to send messages threatening to kill her mother if she didn’t return to him.

The victim told police that out fear for herself and her family, she complied with Rocha’s demands and went back to his home, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that once the victim got to his house, Rocha forced her to smoke “ice and weed” before he physically assaulted and raped her in his backyard. Rocha then told her he was going to “make money by pimping her out.”

The victim told police Rocha received money after forcing her to have sex with his cousin, his neighbor and his friend.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s mother told police that her daughter called her on Mother’s Day. The next day the mother was able to track the girl's location using her cellphone.

The victim told police she able to get away from Rocha on May 14 and that her father picked her up at a nearby hotel in the 200 block of North W.W. White Road.

In June, the victim’s mother provided police with screenshots of Facebook messages from Rocha telling the victim to go back to him, according to the affidavit.

The victim’s mother told police that Rocha frequently visits family in Mexico and that she feared he was going to take her daughter there if she were to run away again.

Rocha is being charged with sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony. His bond has been set at $75,000.

