SAPD: Man shot in head after arriving at his apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A 26-year-old man was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition after San Antonio police say he was shot in the head near his apartment.

Around 11:25 a.m. Sunday, officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Lantana Apartments in the 4600 block of Vance Jackson Road.

When they arrived, officers found the victim in the apartment complex's courtyard with at least one gunshot wound to his head.

The man was talking with officers and told them he had just arrived at his apartment complex and was getting out of his vehicle when someone shot him, according to police.

He told police he tried to walk to his apartment but collapsed before reaching it.

Police said they are searching for at least one person, but have received conflicting reports that point to the possibility of three or four people being involved in the shooting, then fleeing in a single-cab pickup truck.

