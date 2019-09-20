SAPD: Man stabbed in apartment after ongoing dispute boils over

SAN ANTONIO - An ongoing dispute between two men has boiled over and resulted in at least one man being stabbed early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The stabbing occurred around 4 a.m. at the Executive Apartments in the 100 block of De Chantle, not far from Babcock Road and Vance Jackson on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 60s, said his neighbor's boyfriend came into his apartment through his open back door and started an argument just before stabbing him repeatedly.

Police said the victim went to neighbor's homes banging on doors asking for help, and left blood on many them.

The man said during the assault he was able to grab a screwdriver and stab the suspect. He was taken to an area hospital by EMS for treatment.

Authorities said the argument had to do with a past dispute that involved other family members on both sides. They are now keeping an eye on the hospitals, in case the other man shows up.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

